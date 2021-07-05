Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,036 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 293.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of DG opened at $218.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

