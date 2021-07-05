Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

