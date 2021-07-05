Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $50.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

