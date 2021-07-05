Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Bel Fuse worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

