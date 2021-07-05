Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BDX stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.45. The stock had a trading volume of 989,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

