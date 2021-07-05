Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.