Barclays PLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

