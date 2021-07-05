Barclays PLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of California Water Service Group worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.