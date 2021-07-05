Barclays PLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.85. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,440 shares of company stock worth $15,493,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

