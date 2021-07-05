Barclays PLC Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $60.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

