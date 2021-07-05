Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VEA opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

