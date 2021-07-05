Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 947 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Integer worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITGR stock opened at $95.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

