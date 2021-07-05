Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 80,614 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of EPR Properties worth $35,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $18,402,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $13,578,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

