Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,811 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Fabrinet worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

