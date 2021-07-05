Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,106 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Merit Medical Systems worth $32,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 914.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.