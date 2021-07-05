Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX opened at $73.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

