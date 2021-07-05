Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cardlytics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX opened at $122.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $927,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

