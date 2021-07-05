Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 160,617 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

