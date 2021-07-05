Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.46% of Olympic Steel worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

