Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.30 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

