Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.47 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000.

NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.68 on Monday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

