Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $19.99 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

In related news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $192,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,869 shares of company stock worth $583,720. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

