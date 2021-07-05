Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 170.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 330,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.