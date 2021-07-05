Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

