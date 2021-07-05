Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI opened at $82.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

