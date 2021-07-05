Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 6,999 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.51% of RumbleON worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The business had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.