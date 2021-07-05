Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. 28,993,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. The company has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

