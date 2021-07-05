Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BNDSF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

