bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $869,228.71 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $48.29 or 0.00144014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $869,228.71 and $293,634.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00792381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.38 or 0.07957786 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

