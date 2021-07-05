Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $79.45 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

