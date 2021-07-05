Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

