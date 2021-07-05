Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,395 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

