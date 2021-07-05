Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $184,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 245.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

NYSE:BHK opened at $16.59 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

