Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $8,575,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $35.54 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.