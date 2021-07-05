Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 980.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.70 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

