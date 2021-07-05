Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $6,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

