Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($1.13). Azul reported earnings of ($2.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $18,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azul by 7,749.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 766,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,747. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. Azul has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

