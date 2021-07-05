Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 36.8% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.72 million and $96,976.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.90 or 0.08091280 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.