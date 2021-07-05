Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in June

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS AWLCF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50. Awilco Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Get Awilco Drilling alerts:

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.