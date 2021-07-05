Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 556,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,097. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

