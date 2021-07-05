Avenir Corp Increases Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $339.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.