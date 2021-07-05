Avenir Corp Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.