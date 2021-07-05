Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Avangrid worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $51.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.