Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

ATDRY opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

