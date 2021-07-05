Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells £194,624.40 in Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).
Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.40) on Monday. Auto Trader Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 509.40 ($6.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 652.40 ($8.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 586.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 48.70.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.