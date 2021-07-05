Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells £194,624.40 in Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 642.80 ($8.40) on Monday. Auto Trader Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 509.40 ($6.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 652.40 ($8.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 586.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 48.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.50 ($7.83).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

