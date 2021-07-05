Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,693 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 2.94% of RE/MAX worth $21,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RE/MAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

NYSE:RMAX opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.