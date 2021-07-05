Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $229.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.24 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

