Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

NICE opened at $253.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.93. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.