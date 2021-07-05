Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $322.70 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.22 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.