Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VO opened at $239.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.79 and a fifty-two week high of $239.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

